Disha Parmar in a new avatar for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has kept the viewers hooked with it engaging storyline. In the recent episodes, fans of the show have been a part of the special moments where everything seemed to be settled between Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) as they’re back together. Now, Priya will be seen entering Ram’s office for a meeting in a disguise, to be hired as his PA. Talking about the new look, Disha says, “I’m quite liking it. It feels like a breath of fresh air whenever you try something different as an actor.”
