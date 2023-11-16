Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya reveal daughter's name

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar, who welcomed their newborn daughter in September, have revealed their daughter’s name.
Disha and Rahul took to Instagram, where they shared a picture of a milk bottle, which had “Navya” written on it.
They captioned the picture: “We have named our baby girl Navya Vaidya.”
The couple also hosted a naming ceremony for their baby girl and posted a few pictures from the event. However, they did not reveal the face of the baby.
She was heard saying, “It’s a feeling which you can’t express in words. Jo yaha pe maayein hain, unko sabko samajh mein aayega kyunki jitna bhi apne baby ko dekho kum hota hai.” Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20.
