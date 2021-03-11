Disha Patani joins Prabhas-starrer Project- K

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who made her Telugu film debut in Varun Tej-starrer Loafer, has joined Prabhas and Deepika’s Project K. The actress confirmed the news by posting a photo of a ‘welcome on board’ bouquet sent by Project K production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, on Instagram.

The makers have kept everything related to her role under the wraps for now. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in this ambitious project directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin. The film is currently under production and is a sci-fi thriller. — IANS