Disha Patani joins Prabhas-starrer Project- K

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who made her Telugu film debut in Varun Tej-starrer Loafer, has joined Prabhas and Deepika’s Project K. The actress confirmed the news by posting a photo of a ‘welcome on board’ bouquet sent by Project K production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, on Instagram.
The makers have kept everything related to her role under the wraps for now. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in this ambitious project directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin. The film is currently under production and is a sci-fi thriller. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...