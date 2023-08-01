Disha Patani raises glam quotient in thigh-high slit ensemble

ANI
New Delhi, August 1
When it comes to fashion choices, actor Disha Patani never shies from experimenting with different silhouettes and trends.
On Monday night, she hopped onto the thigh-high slit trend at India Couture Week and rocked it like a queen. The 'Malang' star walked the ramp for designer Dolly J in a shimmery silver outfit. The ensemble features a thigh-high slit skirt and a plunging bralette.
For glam, she opted for minimal makeup and silver earrings.
On her look, Disha said, "In the morning, I was in basketball shorts and now I'm in this beautiful ensemble. I like being feminine and right now, I feel like a goddess because of Dolly J."
Here is a video from the gala, where Disha turned up the heat on the ramp with her walk.
View this post on Instagram
Disha' parents, sister and brother were seated in the audience, cheering her on as she blazed the ramp.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.
The films official title is Kalki 2898 AD. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.
Disha also has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana death toll rises to 5 as fresh violence erupts in Gurugram; attack on VHP procession in Nuh was well-planned, says CM Khattar
Curfew imposed in Nuh, Section 144 imposed in some of adjoin...
It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP
Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann
Guv Banwarlal Purohit says government has so far not respond...
Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’
The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...