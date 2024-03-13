Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra bond over gym sessions, volleyball during shoot breaks

Disha Patani, who plays an air hostess in the adrenaline-pumping action film Yodha, recalled playing volleyball with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra during the shoot breaks. Disha, who was in the national capital on Monday, along with Sidharth and Raashii Khanna to promote their film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, looked resplendent in a white silk saree and a matching embellished sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Talking about the fun thing they did during the shoot of the movie, Disha said, “We shot the entire schedule in the plane, and anytime we used to have a break we used to play Volleyball on the sets. So that was the fun thing we had.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...