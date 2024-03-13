Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra bond over gym sessions, volleyball during shoot breaks

IANS

Disha Patani, who plays an air hostess in the adrenaline-pumping action film Yodha, recalled playing volleyball with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra during the shoot breaks. Disha, who was in the national capital on Monday, along with Sidharth and Raashii Khanna to promote their film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, looked resplendent in a white silk saree and a matching embellished sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Talking about the fun thing they did during the shoot of the movie, Disha said, “We shot the entire schedule in the plane, and anytime we used to have a break we used to play Volleyball on the sets. So that was the fun thing we had.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Disha Patani