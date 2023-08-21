Disha Patani turns director with music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

Disha Patani, who is known for her screen-presence in films and dance moves, has this time stepped into director's shoes and has brought out her music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’.

Fans are excited about her new project and are all praise for the song. Along with directing the video, the actress also stars in it and is looking gorgeous as always. As for the message that the song carries, it is meaningful talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgements of the world and just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down. It's a cheerful and empowering song and has an international pop feeling to it.

The song is relatable for the youth, something to empower you and lift you up when you are feeling down. The visuals of the video are fun too.

Check out the song:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in two pan-Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva. Additionally, she is also a part of Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

#Disha Patani