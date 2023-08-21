Disha Patani turns director with music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Chandigarh, August 21
Disha Patani, who is known for her screen-presence in films and dance moves, has this time stepped into director's shoes and has brought out her music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’.
Fans are excited about her new project and are all praise for the song. Along with directing the video, the actress also stars in it and is looking gorgeous as always. As for the message that the song carries, it is meaningful talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgements of the world and just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down. It's a cheerful and empowering song and has an international pop feeling to it.
The song is relatable for the youth, something to empower you and lift you up when you are feeling down. The visuals of the video are fun too.
Check out the song:
On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in two pan-Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva. Additionally, she is also a part of Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife
Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she ...
Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur
Protesters were demanding financial aid to flood-affected fa...
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays
Had not taken physical possession of property, says bank on ...
Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills
The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...