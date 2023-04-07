Disha Patani wishes 'living legend' co-star Jackie Chan on his birthday, shares pics

Mumbai, April 7
Actress Disha Patani, who worked with legendary martial arts star Jackie Chan in 'Kung Fu Yoga' in 2017, wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday on Friday. The actress took to her social media and shared a bunch of pictures and video from her time shooting with him for the movie.
The pictures range from a young Jackie Chan, his autograph to Disha, his animated avatar to an on-location picture of the actress and the Martial Arts star.
She wrote in the caption: "Happy b'day to the living LEGEND & taguu there will never be anyone like you. You've constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us, I'm grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being!! Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring all of us."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Project K' in which she will share the screen Prabhas, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She also has 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with superstar Surya in the pipeline.
IANS
