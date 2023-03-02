 Disha Patani wishes rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday, 'stay the most beautiful' : The Tribune India

Disha Patani wishes rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday, 'stay the most beautiful'

Tiger Shroff turns 33 today

Disha Patani wishes rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday, 'stay the most beautiful'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating for several years.



ANI

Mumbai, March 2

As Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Disha dropped an adorable picture of a birthday boy and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy" 

In the picture, Tiger is seen wearing a tracksuit along with tiger printed fur hat scarf.

A screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram Stories.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other.The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

Tiger Shroff made his debut with 'Heropanti' almost a decade ago, very few people could imagine that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

Disha, on the other hand, she is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

#disha patani #tiger shroff

