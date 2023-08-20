Disha Patani's directing face is 'always happy and cheerful', this BTS video of 'Kyun Karu Fikar' is proof

ANI

Mumbai, August 20

Actor Disha Patani who is all set to come up with her directorial debut 'Kyun Karu Fikar' music video on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes from the shoot diaries. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped the BTS video along with a trailer date. In the video, Disha can be seen doing the preparations and discussing the shots with the team.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Proud of you deeshu."

Krishna Jackie Shroff also dropped a laughing smile. The music video will be out on August 21. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the music video. Taking to Insta, Disha treated fans with teaser. "Within life's mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key, the magic we've always known?" she captioned the post.

Within the teaser, Disha gives a carefree vibe as she savours the tranquil beach waves. Sporting denim shorts paired with a turquoise blue top, she looked as stunning as ever. Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in 'Project K', which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film's official title is 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Disha also has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.

