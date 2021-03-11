Disha Patani's 'regular' day at gym will leave you gasping for breath... take a look

Mumbai, May 22
Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped.
Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.
The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating the men to pulp.
"Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff.
Her video currently has 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha's skill and commented: "Too f****** good." On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Ek Villain 2' with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.
The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer 'Project-K', which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.
IANS
