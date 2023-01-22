Disha Thakur, who is a part of new web series ‘Main Monica’ is loving her role

Disha Thakur is a part of the new web series Main Monica, which has been bankrolled by Creative Play, and has Arre as the presenter. The actor will play the role of Chandni in the series, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Disha feels her career is going through a great phase with Main Monica coming her way. She says, “I loved how there are so many songs already dedicated to Chandni in Bollywood and somehow it just made the character more endearing to me. My character is of a struggling actress in Mumbai, who dances at a bar to make her ends meet.”