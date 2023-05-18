Disney+ Hotstar announces School of Lies

Featuring Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, and others, Disney+Hotstar School of Lies is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by BBC Studios. School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills, where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school, Rise, and the subsequent domino effect it causes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy
The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala