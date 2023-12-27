Disney+Hotstar initiates Fan for Dance+ Pro fans

Disney+Hotstar extends an exciting opportunity called Fan Zone to the true-blue fans of Dance+ Pro to be a part of the show and win amazing prizes. The dance reality show has been widely loved and with super judge Remo D’souza along with the judges — Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance+ Pro is now a launching pad for some of the most talented dancers in the country.

Starting today, the fans will have to answer simple questions and win vouchers on a weekly basis. Not only this, the biggest fan will earn a grand prize worth Rs 1 lakh at the end of season and will get a chance to be on the Fan Leaderboard, which will be showcased every Thursday in the show. Also, 10 lucky winners will get a chance to meet their favourite contestant virtually through a video call.

Remo D’Souza said, “Our aim is to provide a platform that allows freedom to express love, sadness, anger, gratitude and even fandom. Without fans there’s no fire. Their unconditional faith drives us to be the best. I’m happy for Disney+ Hotstar as they announced this initiative Fan Zone that will give the viewers a chance to connect with the show.”