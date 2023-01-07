Divine and Jonita Gandhi rap about making bold choices in Naya Sher

Former India captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song, titled Naya Sher by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.
This new anthem showcases how bold choices make a difference as Divine and Jonita drop hard-hitting bars as Virat Kohli dances along.
Speaking on the occasion, Virat said, “I’ve always been a player, who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am.” He added, “The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...