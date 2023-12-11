Divine rhythm

IANS

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently hosted a Hare Krishna kirtan at his residence in Dubai. A video capturing the event is gaining momentum on the Internet.

The clip shows Rahman, along with a large group of attendees, enjoying the devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. The clip also showed the composer smiling and bobbing his head gently to the melodic tune of the bhajan. The video shows a large gathering of people.

Recently, Rahman came in the eye of the social media storm when he promoted the song Main Parwaana from Pippa during Cyclone Michaung which severely affected Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

