Divya Agarwal announces split with boyfriend Varun Sood, says ‘I want to breathe'; fans heartbroken

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

Bigg Boss OTT winner announced separation with Varun Sood in a long post on social media and the news has left their fans shocked. While she did not mention the reason, Divya took to her Instagram handle to share that it’s over between Varun and her. In the note, she mentions that Varun is a great guy and they will always be friends. She also shared the post on Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends."

Along with a close picture of herself, Divya wrote about self-love, blaming no one, wanting to breathe and live for herself. "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" she wrote.

Here's the note:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Divya and Varun were friends even before they participated in Ace of Space show. Their love for each other grew in the show where Varun then proposed to Divya.

In her message, Divya added, "No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend."

It is quite shocking because the couple had recently bought a new house and even shared pictures on social media. They were living together for past some years. Fans are upset and have expressed their sadness. One user commented, “Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other. One more shared his shock by saying, “Please no.”

Asking fans to respect their decision, she concluded the note.

#divya agarwal #varun sood