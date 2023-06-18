Divya Agarwal would love to portray a strong female character

Divya Agarwal has recently received a lot of appreciation for her multiple avatars in Cartel.

The actress recently revealed her desire to play a strong female character on screen. Divya says, “I am a big Bollywood junkie, and growing up, I found it fascinating whenever I used to see strong female characters on screen, who were not damsels in distress. I love female-centric films, and now that times have changed, we get to see so many

female-centric shows with spectacular stories to tell. So, I would love to play a strong female character one day.”

On the professional front, Divya will be seen in a web show soon.