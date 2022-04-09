Divya Khosla Kumar to perform on IIFA stage for the first time

IIFA Awards is back with a bang and this time the 22nd edition of the event will take place at Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21. The star-studded event is going to witness the who’s who of Bollywood performing on stage. Joining the list of performers this year will be Divya Khosla Kumar. This will be the first time that Divya will be seen dazzling on the IIFA stage.

Divya says, “IIFA represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores, IIFA has truly taken it to glorious pinnacles bringing the world of Indian cinema to life for existing and new audiences. I am honoured and looking forward to my performance at the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The glitz and glamour that comes with the awards is unsurmountable and it surely is an honour to perform for the audience and all my fans.”