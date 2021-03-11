Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are on a vacation

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples in the television world. They often go on vacations and share adorable pictures on social media.

Fondly called as DiVek by their fans, the couple is currently vacationing in Thailand. Divyanka has been sharing glimpses of her trip with Vivek on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote, “Can’t post only one when you love all,” with #PoolLove #Hydrophilic” The picture which is a selfie taken by Divyanka shows the couple enjoying some pool time together.