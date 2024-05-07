Divyanka Tripathi flies to hometown Bhopal, casts vote with ‘sehat ka rakhwala’ hubby

IANS

Mumbai, May 7

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Tuesday took a flight to her hometown Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, saying she is ‘off to vote’.

Divyanka was accompanied by her husband, Vivek Dahiya, to cast her vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a video from the flight, wearing a blue chikankari kurta set.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Off to Bhopal to cast vote. Taking my hubby with me, he is my ‘sehat ka rakhwala’.” To which Vivek responded, “At your service, ma’am.”

In another video, Divyanka can be seen dressed up in a Barbie pink-coloured ethnic outfit, with her hair left loose and adorned with a pink bindi and matching lipstick. She accessorised the look with sunglasses.

The actress said in the video, “Off to vote.”

The 39-year-old actress is currently recovering from a forearm fracture.

On the work front, she last featured in ‘Adrishyam’ as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

#Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Mumbai