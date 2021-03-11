‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ drops on OTT on June 22

Superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be heading to OTT after running in theatres for six weeks. The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home after Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him.

However, the multiverse is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. —IANS