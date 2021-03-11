‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ drops on OTT on June 22

Superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be heading to OTT after running in theatres for six weeks. The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home after Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him.
However, the multiverse is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.
The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala