Documentary on 1984 riots to be premiered on YouTube

Global Midas Capital (GMC), an international movie production house has decided to release a documentary on 1984 riots 1984 - Genocide of Sikhs, 38 Years of Injustice and Crimes Against Humanity on YouTube, instead of any OTT platform.

Viewers can watch the premiere at Global Midas Foundation YouTube channel at 9 am on October 30. According to the producers, the sole aim of releasing the documentary on YouTube is to engage viewers of different age-groups. The documentary includes interviews with the victims of the 1984 Delhi riots and their family members, lawyers and social workers.

Director Inderpreet Singh says, “For the first time, we have brought the current situation and important concerns to the world at large. People involved in the making of the documentary have faced constant threats and attack.’

According to the documentary-makers, 50 per cent of the money received from the premiere will be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims and the rest will be used to make an international feature film on the same issue.