Documentary The Elephant Whisperers set to release on December 8

Netflix has announced that its upcoming short documentary The Elephant Whisperers will premiere on December 8.

The short documentary was screened last week at DOC NYC 2022 Film Festival. The documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. The short documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of an indigenous couple, who has been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. Set in South India, the documentary highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife and unforgettable wild.

Producer Guneet Monga says, “It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of the making of The Elephant Whisperers and working with Kartiki Gonsalves. At Sikhya Entertainment, we aim to create distinct stories and The Elephant Whisperers is one such short documentary. It is heartwarming and highlights the beautiful connection we share with not just nature but also other living beings on this planet.”