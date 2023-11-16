Dog show in Panchkula from Nov 18

Tribune News Service

The Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, along with Pet Animal Health Society, Sector 3, and Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Haryana, is all set to organise a mega dog show in Sector 3 on November 18 and 19. This would be the largest dog show in North India where display of Rottweiler and Labrador retriever dogs will be the highlight. The show will witness participation from some European countries, including Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia, and Russia. In the domestic circle, there will be participation from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharahstra, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

#Panchkula