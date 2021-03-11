Dolly Singh talks about her character in Feels Like Home

Dolly Singh will be soon seen in Lionsgate Play’s third original series Feels Like Home. She will be portraying the character of Biba - a strong and independent Delhi girl, who is protective of her younger brother Lakshay (Preet Kammani).

Talking about the role, Dolly said, “I relate to my character at some level. Though I am not as outgoing or as bindaas as she is. I think Feels Like Home is a special story as it will connect to the audience because of its rawness and relatability.”

While talking about her experience, Dolly adds, “I think I have had one of my best times shooting with the cast and crew of Feels Like Home, especially working with fellow content creator Vishnu Kaushal. Everyone was so kind and humble, and they made me feel at home. I am super excited as I was donning a wedding look on a web show for the very first time and I think I had one of the best clothes and makeup. The experience of shooting with Preet, Anshuman, and Mihir has been inexplicable.”