Dolly Sohi makes a comeback

IANS

Actress Dolly Sohi is set for a comeback with the show Parineetii. The actress said, “I made a comeback with Parineetii, as the track demands my presence and the story revolves around me. I play the role of Gurpreet Kakkar, female protagonist Parineet’s (Anchal Sahu) mother. The current show will air more twist and turns after my characters gets kidnapped and is hospitalised.”

Dolly is known for playing prominent roles in shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum Bhagya and was last seen in Piya Abhimani. The actress said, “I previously completed my shoots for the show Jhanak in Kolkata and Kashmir. And after I returned back to Mumbai, I was informed about my character making a comeback on Parineetii. I could easily manage because we are yet to start shooting for Jhanak in Mumbai.”