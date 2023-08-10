 'Don 3': Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan G.O.A.Ts of Hindi cinema; 'Hope I can make you proud' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Don 3': Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan G.O.A.Ts of Hindi cinema; 'Hope I can make you proud'

'Don 3': Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan G.O.A.Ts of Hindi cinema; 'Hope I can make you proud'

Ranveer Singh says he understands the great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty

'Don 3': Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan G.O.A.Ts of Hindi cinema; 'Hope I can make you proud'

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, August 10

After the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise.

Director Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, officially announced Ranveer as the new 'Don' with a special announcement video, which received mixed responses from the fans.

Here's the post:

On Thursday, the 'Ram-Leela' actor took to his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for the previous Dons Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

He shared a string of throwback pictures from his childhood days seen going all guns and glory as he sported glares and holds a gun showcasing some attitude and swag.

He wrote, 'Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'Hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.

In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

"I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction,: the caption further reads.

Here's the post:

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

"My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'," the actor concluded.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

 

#Amitabh Bachchan #Farhan Akhtar #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh #Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

7 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

5
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Himachal what our readers say

Road to MCleodganj sinking

8
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

9
Punjab

Monsoon session: 6 of 20 MPs from Punjab mark 100% attendance, Sunny Deol zero

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

Landslide hits temple crowded with devotees in capital’s Sum...

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Bhakra dam, which lies on Sutlej in Himachal, is filled up t...

India’s retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 pc in July

India's retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July

Inflation in food basket 11.51 pc in July compared to 4.55 p...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

‘Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an e...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated