Donald Trump calls Rihanna 'nothing' ahead of Super Bowl

Los Angeles, February 11
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked Grammy-winner Rihanna, calling her "nothing" and claimed that she has "no talent." The 76-year-old got riled up after Texas congressman Ronny Jackson called on the NFL to remove the Barbadian songstress from the halftime show after "badmouthing America." In his post on Truth Social account, he also pointed out that Rihanna is anti-Trump, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets," Jackson, who is Trump's former White House doctor, wrote on Friday.
"Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!" Responding to Ronny's remarks, Trump wrote: "Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING." He added: "Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"
Trump didn't seem to hate Rihanna that much before as his team used her song 'Don't Stop the Music' for a campaign rally during the mid-terms. She, however, sent a cease and desist to prevent them from using her music in the future. She added that she wouldn't be seen at one of the "tragic rallies."
Rihanna has been a vocal critic of the 45th POTUS. She criticised his stance on immigration, sharing a photo of herself holding a T-shirt that read "Immigrants" around the time he ordered the delay of ICE deportations.
"Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I'm an immigrant," she explained why it's a topic she holds close to her heart.
"But I think it's important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...