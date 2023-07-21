‘Don’t copy anyone,’ says Punjabi kudi from Jalandhar, Khushi Malhotra

Was acting always on your wish-list?

The first time I realised that I wanted to be an actress was in my first year of college, when I participated in a youth festival.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

A successful businesswoman.

Describe your character in Yaar Jugaadi.

In Yaar Jugaadi, I play Mato, who is a sportsperson. I can relate to my character because I used to be a basketball player for the Jalandhar team.

What made you say yet to Yaar Jugaadi?

It is a film based on best friends, three boys and one girl, and their struggles. I liked my role and said yes to the film.

What was the prep work you did for the character?

I work out and take a healthy diet to get biceps and the body of a sportsperson so that I look like a sportsperson.

What do you enjoy most about acting?

I love to play different characters.

What is your greatest strength?

My family and God are my strength; they always support me.

Television, web shows, or Bollywood?

I just act if I like the role, which gives me the spark to do some good on screen. So, it doesn’t matter if it’s Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, or some other platform.

Which acting technique do you think is best for you?

Practice makes a man perfect, so practice. But don’t copy anyone; be yourself.

How was your working experience with the cast?

The whole cast was too good. We did a lot of work while having fun too.

How do you keep yourself motivated?

Whenever I see a good film or performance, I feel so motivated that I want to do something similar. I am overambitious. I think I can’t live without acting.

Your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects are Sucide Case, Khilji & Wazeer.