Don’t empower someone who doesn’t have same feelings for you: Karan Johar on self worth

IANS

Mumbai, April 15

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared some words of wisdom on self-worth, advising not to ‘empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you’.

Karan took to Instagram and shared an animated video depicting a girl unable to express her feelings to a boy who doesn’t reciprocate her.

‘This is so true to so many… And heartbreaking in equal measure! Don’t empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you… Self-worth always wins!’ he captioned the clip.

Karan, who is known for his films revolving around love, romance, heartbreak, and family, last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Karan Johar #Mumbai