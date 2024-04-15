Don’t empower someone who doesn’t have same feelings for you: Karan Johar on self worth

Mumbai, April 15
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared some words of wisdom on self-worth, advising not to ‘empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you’.
Karan took to Instagram and shared an animated video depicting a girl unable to express her feelings to a boy who doesn’t reciprocate her.
‘This is so true to so many… And heartbreaking in equal measure! Don’t empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you… Self-worth always wins!’ he captioned the clip.
Karan, who is known for his films revolving around love, romance, heartbreak, and family, last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
