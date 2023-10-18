Don't have a flow chart to live life by: Maanvi Gagroo

Amazon miniTV latest rom-com series Half Love Half Arranged explores the world of arranged-dating in the middle of crazy matches, weird situations, hilarious moments, and love jitters. Maanvi Gagroo is seen in the lead role portraying the life of a career-oriented woman caught up in the mess of relationships and marriage, alongside her co-star Karan Wahi.
Talking about her character, Maanvi says, “She’s a Type A personality. She’s a gynaecologist by profession and is nearing the end of her 30-year marriage goal. But her long-term boyfriend dumps her. With a vengeance, she starts on a groom search. Supported by her Bua, a matchmaker, her parents, her best friend, and her life’s flow chart.”
She also talks about the similarities between her character, Riya, and herself in real life. “I don’t have deadlines or a flow chart to live life by, but certain aspects of her life, such as her relationships with her family and friends, felt familiar,” she adds. “I think its treatment is very fresh. And that newness lends itself to every department. I mean, it’s not a sitcom, but it is, it’s not a rom-com, but it is,” she says.
