‘Don’t worry beta’: Urvashi Rautela’s mom shares photo of hospital where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted

ANI

Mumbai, January 9

After Urvashi Rautela posted a photo of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani International Hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted, now her mother Meera Rautela shared a cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi’s mom dropped a picture with a caption. She wrote, “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela.”

Soon after Urvashi’s mom posted the photo, netizens took to the social media platform Instagram to troll her.

One of the users wrote, “WhatsApp ya call krke bh ye baat btaya ja sakta hai.”

To which Meera replied in Hindi which read, “Buddhu so how would you know.”

Another user wrote, “Apne beti ko smjhane ke bajaay ap uski khud ki bezzati krne me help kr rhi hai.. great initiative....”

Recently, Rishabh Pant has undergone successful knee surgery.

Sources told ANI that the surgery took place on Friday and that the cricketer is now under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast.

Rishabh Pant was air-lifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Wednesday from Dehradun’s Max Hospital.

Earlier that day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

Rishabh, who was receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on December 30 was brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident took place. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries.

He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela’s link-up with Rishabh Pant, she took to Twitter last Friday and wrote, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing,” without mentioning any person’s name.

The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with a serious accident on the road from Delhi to Roorkee broke.

Rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, “Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”