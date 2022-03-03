Net, Flicks & More

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing exposes how avarice and iniquity plague an aviation giant

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing exposes how avarice and iniquity plague an aviation giant

A still from Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Mona

Flying is the safest mode of travel; this is what we believe in the 21st century. With confidence we board planes, choosing one airline over the other, concerned about ticket pricing and comfort, seldom thinking about the plane! We bet that’s going to change after you see Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.

Boeing has been a safe, trusted carrier for over a hundred years. That the firm deals with rockets, satellites and missiles, makes one believe them. Only as Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed within five months of each other, on October 29, 2018, and on March 10, 2019, respectively, was changed Boeing’s reputation.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Director: Rory Kennedy Rating: ***

That’s the story Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker and US Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s youngest child Rory Kennedy brings in her documentary. Serving pilots, families of the victims, Boeing employees, aviation experts, investigative journalists and Congressmen come together in this story, which is built on avarice and iniquity.

It begins with Lion Air Flight 610’s crash, as Garima Sethi recounts the wee hours of October 29. Her husband Captain Bhavya Suneja, the pilot, took along 188 crew members and passengers on a fairly routine flight. Only the plane he was flying had one powerful MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), which took over control within minutes of taking off from Jakarta.

Not only that, Captain Suneja didn’t know how to manoeuvre it; he didn’t even know that it was on the flight. That’s the height of irresponsibility Boeing showed, for what? The greed to make it on the Wall Street, to fight stiff competition, make the machine fuel-efficient and cut back on training! The quarterly bonuses, share stock value led to this downfall of Boeing from top to bottom. By and by, Kennedy builds this sordid saga.

The documentary that premiered at Sundance 2022 follows the story week by week, as different elements come into play. The blamegame on low cost carriers, pilots that were not ‘American’ and how one crash led to another.

Even after the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, where 157 lives were lost, the blame rested on ‘inexperienced’ pilots, and the erroneous machine 737 MAX were cleared by Boeing to fly. Only led by China, different countries grounded the Boeing’s money spinner — result of human greed, corporate mindset and the power of lobbying in America.

Interview by interview, piece by piece, Kennedy, who has to credit Last Days in Vietnam, Ghosts of Abu Ghraib and numerous other thought-provoking documentaries, stitches this documentary well. One is in awe of Boeing and its safety standards, work culture to begin with. And how it trickles away over a period of time, as McDonnell Douglas takes over.

What strikes the most is that even after the first crash, Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continued to take the risk. If one couldn’t trust a ‘Fortune Global 500’ list (2020) company for one’s safety, whom can you? Not just profits and stocks, human emotions were relegated aside with Boeing not even acknowledging the loss of 346 lives!

As much as corporate work culture and competitive pressure, it’s the modern life that reveals itself through this curious case of investigative journalism. Downfall offers a rude awakening. One feels for the victims, disgust for heartless corporate comes out. One comes a step closer to understand the ‘anti-vaxxers’ standpoint; who is to be trusted today, can one actually trust pharmaceutical giants? A $2.5 billion penalty when Boeing made $76 billion in sales, did Boeing literally get away with murder?

The documentary is gripping, intriguing, giving a glimpse into the aviation industry; as for the uninitiated, the black box is basically orange, MCAS has since been fixed, aviation training at I-pads and simulators. At an hour and 29 minutes, the documentary covers a lot of ground – rise and fall of an aviation empire; grief, greed and gross disregard of human values. Documentary is the new genre, thanks to OTT to revealing a world stranger than fiction.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

2
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

3
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

4
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

5
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

6
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

7
Nation

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

8
Punjab

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

9
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

10
Nation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Don't Miss

View All
In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: No reports of Indian students taken hostage, says MEA; Russian forces capture Kherson

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people in 19 flights on Thursday

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today

Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon