Downton Abbey marathon!

Get ready to relive the highs and lows of the Crawley family’s journey and witness the changing times of early 20th-century England with Downton Abbey. This beloved series guarantees a touch of nostalgia and elegance to your holiday. From December 23 to 25, Colors Infinity is your exclusive destination for a journey through time, culture and the indomitable spirit of Downton Abbey.
Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a newcomer eager to discover the magic, the Christmas weekend marathon promises to be a feast. Enjoy the gift of drama, passion and mystery brought to life by this legendary series as you open your presents.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...