Drake hits back at Kendrick Lamar with 4-minute 'diss track' on social media

IANS

Rapper Kendrick Lamar earlier pointed guns at Drake and J Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That. But, Drake is not the one to take it lightly. The Canadian rapper seemingly launched a counter-offensive. Drake has apparently fired back — although there’s been no official confirmation — with a diss track that surfaced on social media.

Early in the day, a four-minute “leaked” song attributed to Drake circulated on social media, with some doubting its authenticity and speculating that it was an AI-generated record.

However, following a day filled with online discussion, Drake seemingly confirmed the track’s legitimacy by posting a photo on Instagram of Uma Thurman as the Bride in Kill Bill, wielding a Samurai sword while surrounded by a group of attackers.

Drake’s song, apparently titled Push Ups, sees the rapper firing shots in all directions. He, of course, goes at Lamar straight out of the gate with a few jabs. He also poked fun at Lamar’s guest appearances on mainstream pop songs and suggested that Lamar’s former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, demanded half of his earnings.

