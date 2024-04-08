Drake offers to pay for female fan's divorce proceedings at concert

IANS

Los Angeles, April 8

Rapper Drake helped a female fan at his 'It's All a Blur' Tour who needed help paying legal fees for her divorce.

“I'm going to get you a good lawyer, and we're gonna pay for your divorce tonight,” Drake said in a viral clip of the moment that circulated on X, formerly called Twitter.

“You gonna' be single and ready to mingle.”

The rapper added: “While you're at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I'll pay for the date, too, don't worry about it.”

This is not the first time the rapper has given out a gift. In March, he halted a gig in Missouri to pledge to pay off the mortgage of a fan's late mother, reports people.com.

During another stop in his hometown of Toronto, the 'One Dance' hitmaker gave away a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car to an audience.

Rather than personally selecting a fan in the audience to go home with the luxury prize, he picked someone at random, according to footage captured by the audience.

“So, this is what I'm going to do: I'm going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” he said, as members of his crew brought a raffle drum up to the stage.

“I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.”

He then spotted the fan who was taking home the new vehicle and added: “They got ‘em? They up top? You better bring your ass down here. We're going to send somebody up there to check that ticket.”

Since July, Drake, during his tour, has given out $50,000 to a fan going through a break-up, gifted a luxe Birkin bag and offered to help out a fan who was holding a sign saying she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.