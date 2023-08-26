'Dream Girl 2' raises Rs 10.26 crore on opening day

Mumbai, August 26
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ has collected Rs 10.69 crore net on domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Dream Girl 2’ is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same title. The actor reprises his role of Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, played by Ananya Panday.
In a press note, the makers said the film has turned out to be Khurrana's "biggest opener till date", surpassing the opening day figure of his 2019 movie "Bala" that had earned Rs 10.15 crore.
"It feels amazing to deliver my career's best opening with 'Dream Girl 2’.'Dream Girl 'is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I'm really happy with the start that 'Dream Girl 2' has got at the box office," Ayushmann said in a statement.
"As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. 'Dream Girl 2' is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters," he added.
‘Dream Girl 2’ also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.
