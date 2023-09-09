'Dream Girl 2' success: Ayushmann to host meet and greet session with fans

ANI

Mumbai, September 9

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl 2' witnessed a blockbuster run at the box office.

The film crossed the gross collection of Rs 100 crore worldwide recently.

Overwhelmed with all the love that Ayushmann is receiving for Dream Girl 2, the ecstatic actor has decided to celebrate this big win with his fans.

As per a source, Ayushmann will conduct a meet and greet session with his fans in Mumbai on Monday next week.

This bash is his way of expressing his gratitude to the audience.

He recently shared this video to express his joy on Instagram:

On delivering a hit, Ayushmann earlier said, "Every actor wants to script a success story with each film. I want my films to be seen by the widest possible set of audience and I want to receive a lot of love for my work. It's only natural that I do so because I get validation about my work from people."

He added, "Delivering a hit is a litmus test of stardom and content and I'm thrilled to have delivered a hit with 'Dream Girl 2'. I share this special moment with my producer Ekta Kapoor, my director Raaj Shaandilyaa, my co-star Ananya Pandey and the brilliant cast of the film including Paresh Rawal sir, Vijay Raaz sir, Rajpal Yadav sir, Asrani sir, Annu Kapoor sir, Seema Pahwa ji, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi ji to name a few. I think we all will cherish this moment forever. I'm really proud to have worked with such amazing actors in 'Dream Girl 2' and delivered a wholesome entertaining film for people to enjoy and cherish."

'Dream Girl 2' is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

Raaj Shaandilya has directed 'Dream Girl 2'.

