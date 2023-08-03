Dream Girl 2 trailer out

ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the trailer launch of Dream Girl 2 along with co-actor Ananya Panday in Mumbai on Wednesday. He arrived at the event in a black and white quirky jacket with yellow borders. Along with it, he wore a black t-shirt on which the text karam hi pooja hai was printed. Ananya also looked beautiful in a white t-shirt, teamed up with a trouser.

Dream Girl 2’s trailer turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. He’s not only voicing Pooja this time, but can also be seen dressing like her..

The trailer also gave a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Ayushmann said about his movie, “Dream girl 2 is such a dream story… It is like very organic sequel to recreate. Without this star cast it was impossible for this movie to happen. Ananya Pandey is a great value addi tion.

