‘Dreams do come true’ Kriti Sanon on winning her ‘first Best Actress award’

Chandigarh, June 4
Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory her win at the IFFA 2022. The actress has won the Best Actress award for her role in the film Mimi.
Directed byLaxman Utekarand produced byDinesh Vijan, Mimi is a story a young woman (played by Kriti) who opts to be asurrogate motherfor a foreign couple.
Sharing some glamourous pictures with the trophy, Kriti shared her happiness as she wrote, “Dreams do come true...It's taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award." Kriti won the award for 2021 film 'Mimi'.
She further wrote, "Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir sir for making me your Mimi for lifeand the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The 2022 IIFA Awards was held in Abu Dhabi on June 4. It was hosted bySalman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Riteish Deshmukh. From various scintillating performances by Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, to seeing the best of B-Town including Aishwarya Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol and Tiger Shroff walk the green carpet, the event was loaded with glitz and glamour.
