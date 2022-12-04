Watch: Dressed as Spider-Man, Prince Harry casts web of surprises for children

Sussex, December 4
The Duke of Sussex, the royal title bestowed on Prince Harry, decided to cast a web of surprises with his latest Christmas video for a children's charity.
According to a report by US-based entertainment outlet, People, the 38-year-old British Royal donned the costume of Spider-Man to deliver a video message to the 'Scotty's Little Soldiers', a charity organisation, at their annual Christmas party.
"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents," Prince Harry said in the video.
"But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas," he added.
The party was based on the theme of Heroes and Villains, with children tasked with 'defeating' villains who were trying to ruin Christmas, as per a People report.
Here's the video:
prince harry’s fav spiderman is tom, confirmed pic.twitter.com/RRwjI2HAcE— katia (@tomhllqnd) December 3, 2022
"Use your teamwork, your brains and your brawn and you do exactly that. Find them and don't let them ruin Christmas," Prince Harry told the children.
The British Royal was previously seen dressed as Father Christmas in a different video for the charity organisation in 2019.
