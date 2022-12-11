'Drishyam 2' enters 200 crore club, Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude

ANI
Mumbai, December 11
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, expressed gratitude as his recently released suspense thriller film 'Drishyam 2' entered the 200 crore club.
Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture which he captioned, "#Drishyam2 200 Cr plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled."
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak 'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 and also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.
As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 4.67 crores on its 23rd day which took the overall collection of the film to Rs 203.59 crores.
"#Drishyam2 enters Rs 200 cr Club... #AjayDevgn's third film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY... 2017: #GolmaalAgain / Diwali / Day 24 2020: #Tanhaji / non-holiday / Day 15 2022: #Drishyam2 / non-holiday / Day 23 [Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr, Sat 4.67 cr. Total: Rs 203.59 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.
#Drishyam2 enters Rs 200 cr Club…#AjayDevgn’s third film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2022
⭐️ 2017: #GolmaalAgain / Diwali / Day 24
⭐️ 2020: #Tanhaji / non-holiday / Day 15
⭐️ 2022: #Drishyam2 / non-holiday / Day 23
[Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr, Sat 4.67 cr. Total: Rs 203.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/uLtxy04hX4
The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.
Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming period sports film 'Maidaan' and in his next directorial action thriller film 'Bholaa'.
Apart from that, he also has director Neeraj Pandey's next film in his kitty. ()
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first Cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu
‘I also urge Centre to implement such beneficial schemes thr...
Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony
Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...
Russia welcomes India’s decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels
In 2021, bilateral trade between Russia and India increased ...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...
Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources
The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 o...