'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph announces his new thriller

The film will revolve around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer

Director Jeethu Joseph.



ANI

Mumbai, September 4

'Drishyam' fame director Jeethu Joseph is back with a new thriller and that too in Hindi.

Joseph is collaborating with Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures on a film based on true events, as per a statement.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will revolve around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.

Excited about the project, Joseph said, "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film."

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration shares, "We are so thrilled that Meenu brought such an incredible story to us. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted."

Details regarding the cast are awaited.

