'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph announces his new thriller

ANI
Mumbai, September 4
'Drishyam' fame director Jeethu Joseph is back with a new thriller and that too in Hindi.
Joseph is collaborating with Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures on a film based on true events, as per a statement.
The film, which is yet to be titled, will revolve around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.
Excited about the project, Joseph said, "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film."
Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration shares, "We are so thrilled that Meenu brought such an incredible story to us. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted."
Details regarding the cast are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to ‘create more clashes’ in Manipur: CM Biren Singh
EGI in a report published last week claimed there were indic...
Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar
Col Nectar Sanjenbam (retd) who retired prematurely last yea...
Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says ...
G20 summit: Xi Jinping won’t visit India, China to send Premier Li Qiang instead
Also absent from New Delhi summit will be Russian President ...
After successful hop test on Moon, Chandrayaan-3 payloads on sleep mode; next awakening on Sept 22
ISRO says hop test will help scientists in future Moon missi...