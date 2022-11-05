drops goofy birthday wish for Virat Kohli, shares hilarious pics

ANI

Mumbai, November 5

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a string of hilarious pictures of her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the pictures which she captioned, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli."

In the first few pictures, Virat could be seen making funny facial expressions.

Soon after the 'NH-1' actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped the red heart and laughing emoticons.

Birthday boy Virat Kohli dropped a laughing emoticon followed by a couple of red heart emoticons in the comment section.

South African cricketer AB de Villiers commented, "That face," followed by laughing emoticons.

"Happy birthday king," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This is soo gooood."

The power couple got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's close family and friends in December 2017.

The duo welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Virat accomplished this record during his side's crucial Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Adelaide, which India won.

He scored an unbeaten 64 of 44 balls in the match. His knock consisted of eight boundaries and a six.

Notably, Virat has been in fantastic form since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in an upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

