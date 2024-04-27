Dua Lipa, Callum Turner spotted hand-in-hand in New York City

Washington, April 27
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner stepped out for a night to remember in New York City, leaving fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry.
The couple, who confirmed their relationship in January, were spotted enjoying a late-night bite at Zero Bond on Wednesday, following Dua’s electrifying performance at the TIME100 Gala, E! News reported.
According to the photos and videos going viral on the internet, the ‘Levitating’ star opted for a black and white floral dress paired with black tights and heels, exuding effortless elegance. She accessorised with a silk black clutch and a classic black trench coat, her fiery red locks cascading in loose curls.
Meanwhile, Callum donned a dashing blue suit with a lighter-hued tie, complemented by black boots and a crisp white shirt.
Photographs captured the couple tightly holding hands as they made their way into the social club.
While this public outing marked their first in several weeks, rumours of their romance have been circulating since January when they were spotted together at Los Angeles.
Despite their public appearances, both Dua, 28, and Callum, 34, have remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship.
Dua, known for her fiercely guarded privacy, previously expressed the importance of keeping her personal life shielded from the public eye, cherishing the intimacy of her inner circle in an interview obtained by E! News.
The TIME100 Gala served as a memorable backdrop for their date night, where Dua was honoured as one of 2024’s most influential people.
