Dua Lipa is single: 'It's the first year I've not been in a relationship', she says amid Trevor Noah dating rumours

ANI
Washington, October 8
After being spotted roaming with comedian Trevor Noah, singer Dua Lipa opened up about her relationship status, saying she is single.
On the latest episode iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Don't Start Now" singer spilled beans about her dating life while in conversation with fellow musical artist Charli XCX, PEOPLE reported.
"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish," she added.
Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down -- I think it's [a] Leo thing -- it makes a big difference."
Though it's uncertain as to when exactly the episode was recorded, it was released a full eight days after the "Levitating" singer was photographed walking shoulder to shoulder with Noah in Manhattan on September 29.
Noah was previously linked to Euphoria actress Minka Kelly, but in May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly, 42, was "single".
