 Dua Lipa says she was miserable when she first found fame : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Dua Lipa says she was miserable when she first found fame

Dua Lipa says she was miserable when she first found fame

Dua Lipa says when she did her last album she 'made sure to not spread herself too thin'

Dua Lipa says she was miserable when she first found fame

Dua Lipa relesaed her first album in 2017. Instagram/dualipa



IANS

Los Angeles, November 14

Singer Dua Lipa felt "so upset all the time" when she first found fame.

The 28-year-old pop star put out her self-titled debut album in 2017 but admitted she was left miserable during the promotion period after "spreading (herself) too thin" so vowed never to let herself get into that situation again.

"There were so many moments, I think, when I first started when I was just in back-to-back-to-back, like, constant photo shoots, traveling and doing performances and not wanting to miss any opportunities -- especially in America -- when I was doing late-night TV or breakfast telly or whatever," she said on KISS FM, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A lot of the time, I had to get up and perform and for one American show, I had 30 minutes before we started taping to just try to figure out a routine and dance and perform and do the thing. If I could, I'd have completely changed that. When I did my last album, I never ever wanted to go through that to again."

"I made sure to not spread myself too thin. The thought of it makes me so nervous, the idea of not having to do something properly. Just be gentle with yourself, I was just so upset all the time that I couldn't do the things I wanted to do really, really well so now I take the time to do them."

The 'Houdini' hitmaker won a BRIT Award for her second album 'Future Nostalgia' and is gearing up to release her hotly-anticipated third record but despite her global fame, said that she is still able to retain her anonymity when she goes out in public to a degree.

Here's a glimpse of Dua Lipa's Houdini release:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The singer said: "I have a duality with my life. Work is extraordinary and crazy and insane. I get to have all these amazing experiences and when I'm at home, especially in London, I can walk down the street, I can go to the shops. I can go bowling, I don't really like bowling, but I could go if I wanted to!"

"All those things keep my everyday life so normal. There might be the odd person who comes up to say 'It's nice to meet you, can we have a picture', but it's really not intense and it's not overwhelming."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

3
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

4
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

5
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

6
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

7
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

8
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

9
Comment

The soldier-state covenant

10
World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for ‘disparaging’ remarks against PM Modi on social media

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe

‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...

‘Moorkhon ke sardar’: PM Modi’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘made in China phones’ remark

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

PM says India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh cror...


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

'Hume clean hawa...': Duo's melody on Delhi air pollution goes viral on social media

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title