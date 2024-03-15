Dua Lipa unveils title of third album titled Radical Optimism

IANS

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has unveiled the title and cover art of her upcoming album Radical Optimism.

The album, which is her third studio album, consists of 11-tracks, and is set to be released on May 3.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life”, Dua Lipa said.

“It struck me, the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

The One Kiss singer then teased various genres she’ll explore on the album.

Dua Lipa said, “At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”