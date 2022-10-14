Dubbing for Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 154' begins

ANI

Mumbai, October 14

The team of 'Mega 154' has begun dubbing for the film on Friday.

Helmed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), 'Mega 154' stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan among others.

Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Mythri Movie Makers banner took to Twitter and informed that the dubbing session started with a puja ceremony.

"The dubbing formalities of #Mega154 have begun today with a pooja ceremony. Massive updates very soon. Poonakaalu Loading.Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP @shrutihaasan @prakashraaj @konavenkat99 @SonyMusicSouth," a post read.

Mega154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer.

The team is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot. More details regarding the film's plot are awaited.

#Chiranjeevi #Mega 154 #shruti haasan