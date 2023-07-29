Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with Rana Daggubati for multi-lingual film 'Kaantha'

ANI

Mumbai, July 29

As actor Dulquer Salmaan turned a year older on Friday, he treated fans with a return gift by announcing the title of his upcoming multi-lingual film 'Kaantha'.

Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline 'Kaantha' but will produce it in collaboration with 'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati.

Taking to Instagram, Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media treated fans with a first-look poster of Dulquer along with the film's announcement to mark this special occasion.

The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature 'Nila' (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. Selvaraj's documentary series 'The Hunt for Veerappan' is set to release on Netflix on August 4. The filmmaker also assisted Ang Lee in 'Life of Pi'.

Wishing Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday, Rana Daggubati, said, "At Spirit Media, we are always on the lookout for unique but universally appealing stories, and "Kaantha" undoubtedly fits that vision. Collaborating with Dulquer and Wayfarer Films and having a brilliant director Selvamani Selvaraj on board is truly rewarding, and for my friend Dulquer this is a delightful gift from the team to celebrate his birthday, with millions of his fans." 'The film, titled 'Kaantha', is set to showcase Dulquer in a never seen before role.

'Dulquer Salmaan, founder of Wayfarer Films, expressed his excitement and said in a statement, "Kaantha is extremely close to my heart and I've been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as it's unlike anything we've seen in Indian cinema. To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is definitely an exciting journey that I am looking forward to".

"The story of Kaantha is brought to screen with the conviction of two people I deeply admire and respect, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The centrepiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him", stated Director Selvamani Selvaraj.

'Kaantha' will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.'

